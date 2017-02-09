Trump is crediting many of his policies to a surprising source – Obama

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology Pause

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

1:03 Prescription drugs ─ the changing face of addiction

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

0:49 White House: Fired acting attorney general was "defiant"