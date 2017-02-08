Watch bumbling burglars attempt to break hurricane-resistant glass

Wanted: 2 chuckleheads, er, vandals suspected of felonious and persistent stupidity. File under dumb criminals doing dumb things.
Surveillance video posted on the Port St. Lucie (Fla.) Police Facebook page shows two would-be burglars trying repeatedly and futilely to break through hurricane-resistant glass at a Mobil Station early Tuesday.
It begins with the vandals approaching the storefront about 2:15 a.m. The first one hits the door with a hammer a few times, then body slams it, then kicks it, then hammers it again, then body slams it, kicks, body slams. While the second looks around and appears to be getting nervous.
Darn thing won’t break.
Eventually the suspects give up and flee “in shame,” the post says, with a healthy respect for that impact-resistant glass, one would assume.
The feat earned them their 15 minutes of fame, aka well-deserved social ridicule:
