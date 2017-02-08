Watch bumbling burglars attempt to break hurricane-resistant glass

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide Pause

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer

2:16 White House: ready to move forward with major pipelines

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

0:41 Young chemo patient's happy dance at hospital warms hearts

0:32 Two men injured after crashing a stolen SUV in south Dallas

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:01 Senator Ted Cruz remarks on the future of the E.P.A.