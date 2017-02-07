Tornadoes touch down, wreak havoc in southern Louisiana

2:39 Morehead Scholar Kaleb Lyda and mother Kim Lyda Pause

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban

0:52 Remains found in shallow grave identified as missing college student Zuzu Verk

1:34 Candlelight vigil for Zuzu Verk

2:29 Injured officer released from hospital

1:01 Pence casts tie-breaking vote on the nomination of DeVos for education secretary

1:09 Texas Motor Speedway track gets repaved

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:01 Senator Ted Cruz remarks on the future of the E.P.A.