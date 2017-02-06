The people behind the Women’s March are calling for a women’s strike

1:16 Making candy the old fashioned way - by hand - at Nash Farm leads to sweet reward Pause

1:17 Video: Steer that escaped from butcher shop tracked down by cowboys, police in Weatherford

1:46 Rangers owner thanks Arlington voters for approving ballpark funding

1:43 Texas Rangers choose HKS to build their new ballpark

3:06 From jail Joshua Henry talks about his arrest in the murder of Nicole Blahitka

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

1:25 Ted Cruz on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

5:21 Officer Martin and Chief Fitzgerald meeting audio