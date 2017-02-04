Watch for these potential side effects in drug Trump reportedly takes for hair loss

0:59 Muslim citizens grateful for support at Columbia protest Pause

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale

1:05 Troy Aikman: Jimmy Johnson "damn sure" should be in Ring of Honor

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

0:31 TCU's Kurt Thomas: Billy Tubbs' system, my game were 'a perfect marriage'

1:20 "This one's kinda hard not to love:" Rocco, the Grand Champion Steer

0:42 Deion Sanders on why Cowboys owner Jerry Jones deserves to be Hall of Famer