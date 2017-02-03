US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo Pause

4:28 Inside Chip and Joanna Gaineses' Magnolia House

0:54 Junior bull rider goes for wild ride at Stock Show

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

1:20 "This one's kinda hard not to love:" Rocco, the Grand Champion Steer

1:17 Video: Steer that escaped from butcher shop tracked down by cowboys, police in Weatherford

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies