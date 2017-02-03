Markets Right Now: Strong hiring news sends stocks higher

3:29 Policing the fashion picks from Trump's inauguration day Pause

2:03 Barack and Michelle Obama talk about what's next

1:54 Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Tarrant Co. deputies to ID illegal immigrants

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

1:02 Rangers Andrew Faulkner preparing to help Jake Diekman void

1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura

7:28 Arlington mayor rips opponents of Texas Rangers stadium in secret audio recording

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

5:46 Mensaje del oficial de policía Daniel Segura a la comunidad hispana de Fort Worth