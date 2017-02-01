A serial thief got out of jail. The next thing he stole would be his last

0:37 Several travelers from Muslim countries detained overnight Monday at DFW Airport Pause

3:30 Video captures moments after police cruiser crash on Coral Way

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

2:21 Community leaders call for officer firing and mayor to step down

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

3:03 Trump selects Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court nominee

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

0:54 Junior bull rider goes for wild ride at Stock Show