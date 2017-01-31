Trump’s travel ban: 872 refugees kept out will be let in this week, officials say

0:37 Several travelers from Muslim countries detained overnight Monday at DFW Airport Pause

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

0:54 Junior bull rider goes for wild ride at Stock Show

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

0:18 Protesters gather at DFW Airport

1:01 Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial - “Born The Hard Way”

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

1:20 TCU baseball is back in season