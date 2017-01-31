‘God, please help me’: Inmate says she was refused meds, raped while incapacitiated

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo Pause

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

0:54 Junior bull rider goes for wild ride at Stock Show

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

3:15 Laverne Cox wants government to count how many gay and transgender people live in U.S.

2:43 Protests against immigration ban at J.F.K.

0:27 Man killed, woman injured when car hits truck trailer on Central Expressway

1:49 Caregiver caught hitting elderly woman

2:44 U.S. Armed Forces will accept new transgender soldiers within one year