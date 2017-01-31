California man stranded in Africa with daughter joins lawsuit against Trump

2:18 Bucking horse dies after running into wall at Fort Worth rodeo Pause

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

0:54 Junior bull rider goes for wild ride at Stock Show

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

3:15 Laverne Cox wants government to count how many gay and transgender people live in U.S.

2:44 U.S. Armed Forces will accept new transgender soldiers within one year

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

0:59 The FBI director tapes over his laptop webcam

2:43 Protests against immigration ban at J.F.K.