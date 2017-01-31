‘Very, very rare’: Two horses have crashed into walls and died at this rodeo this year

0:37 Several travelers from Muslim countries detained overnight Monday at DFW Airport Pause

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg

0:54 Junior bull rider goes for wild ride at Stock Show

4:53 Vigil for refugees in Dallas

0:22 Jake Matthews on Texas A&M

0:34 "It's a feeling you'll never forget" - barrel racing at the Stock Show

0:35 New roller coaster at Six Flags: The Joker

3:43 Drone video captures killer whales feeding on a shark

1:28 Stock Show program teaches Daggett students about Western heritage