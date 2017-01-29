Facing criticism, Trump administration has no regrets about leaving out Jews in Holocaust statement

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration Pause

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:30 'This is what democracy looks like,' DFW protesters chant

1:51 Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse'

1:20 Doomsday clock moves forward

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:40 One fatality in early morning Berry Street accident

3:19 Grant Feasel: Years of concussions led to CTE and the tragic death of the NFL player