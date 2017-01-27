‘Life is winning in America:’ Thousands join March for Life in Washington

Vice President Mike Pence promised thousands of anti-abortion activists gathered for the March for Life that Donald Trump’s administration will keep its pledge to name a conservative to the Supreme Court.
Pence, the first sitting vice president in history to address this annual rally, said their movement was on the verge of victory with conservatives in control of both the White House and Congress. And soon a conservative will tilt the balance on the Supreme Court as well.
“Life is winning in America,” Pence said. “That is evident in the election of pro-life majorities in the Congress of the United States of America.”
The crowd erupted in cheers, reflecting what many described as a feeling that victory for the anti-abortion movement was in reach for the first time in more than a decade. Dozens of Texans made the trip to Washington for the march, but many stayed home because they plan to participate in Saturday’s companion march in Austin.
“It feels different. For the first time, the administration is on our side,” said Brenna Lewis, a 22-year-old from Lexington, Kentucky. The full-time employee with Students for Life of America — a national organization that provides training, resources and support for anti-abortion college and high school student groups — handed out “I Am the Pro-Life Generation” signs.
“This is like the Super Bowl for the pro-life movement,” she said
The march began at the Washington Monument following the musical rally and guest speakers, and concludes at the Supreme Court.
Pence called on the spirited crowd to carry out their rally and march with gentleness and to approach women who are pregnant “with generosity, not judgment.”
Lewis was particularly excited for another of the day’s headline speakers: top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway. In years past, Republican presidents and senior officials have only called in to the conference.
On Friday morning, Trump tweeted that he’s in “full support” of the March for Life.
Trump wrote: “The #MarchForLife is so important. To all of you marching — you have my full support!”
Around the National Mall on Friday, police and security presence was light but March for Life organizers told attendees to expect “airport-like” security screenings near the rally point. Pence’s late-Thursday addition to the speaker lineup likely increased security precautions.
There were counter-protesters, too, as anti-Trump demonstrators tried to hold on to the momentum they built by amassing half a million people on the mall for the Women’s March on Washington the day after the inauguration.
Lewis said she had been confronted at that march last Saturday and was spit on.
“I’ve never heard `F-U' directed at me so many times,” Lewis said of the experience.
Abortion rights activists were a core part of the coalition that organized the women’s march and sister rallies nationwide. Some Students for Life groups reported that they were not allowed to officially join the women’s march but sporadic “pro-life” signs were visible throughout the crowd.
‘Pro-life is pro-woman’
On Friday, March for Life President Jeanne Mancini said her organization viewed itself as “pro-women.”
“Pro-life is pro-woman. That voice might have been shut out last week,” she said.
Like the women’s march, the March for Life brings together people from around the country.
Steve Hoff, of Charlotte, North Carolina, brought 80 students from Charlotte Christian School. He said the 2017 March for Life was special because Trump and Pence had vowed to appoint a conservative Supreme Court justice who would overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that originated in Texas.
“Donald Trump is on the verge of appointing a pro-life Supreme Court justice,” Hoff said. “So it is much more exciting for us to be here.”
Trump hasn’t been in office long but already he’s made the March for Life “a little more optimistic,” said Ted Hanman.
Hanman attended the event with the Benedictine College drum and flag corps. They entertained the crowd when music wasn’t playing on the stage. About 200 students on five buses made a 24-hour trip from Atchison, Kansas, to Washington for the March.
“It’s about life, man,” said Will Medina, 22, a drummer with the college group. “I feel it’s a little more positive out here today.”
He applauded Trump’s recent executive action bringing back the “Mexico City policy,” which bans foreign organizations that receive family planning aid from the United States from performing or promoting abortion. But, Medina said, “One person (Trump) isn’t enough to change everything.”
Texas voices
Kyleen Wright, president of the Texans for Life Coalition, said she was encouraged by the turnout — and the message delivered — at Friday’s march.
“You could just see the energy in the crowd,” said Wright, of Mansfield. “It’s obviously very exciting to have the president tweeting in support and the Vice President and Kellyanne Conway there.”
Wright said Vice President Mike Pence may have captured the day the best when he said that “life is winning again in America.”
“I’m gratified people turned out,” she said. “I think that what we needed to do today, we did. Now we keep marching.”
Wright will be among those attending a Texas Rally for Life Saturday in Austin. Participants will start gathering around noon at 18th Street and North Congress Avenue to march to the Capitol for a rally that begins at 2 p.m.
One marcher from Texas in Washington, Isela Macias, told The New York Times that she marched in honor of her beliefs, and also as a counter to last weekend’s anti-Trump women’s marches, which she dismissed as just a group of angry people.
U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, was among the Texans showing support for the march and those marching.
U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, was among the Texans showing support for the march and those marching.
“Without the preservation of life, we will have no liberty. #LIFEEQUALSLIBERTY,” tweeted Williams, whose district stretches from the edge of Tarrant County through Austin..
He also noted that he was “thankful for the support of our president.”
The most important job of a public servant is the willingness to defend the defenseless.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also showed support for marchers, declaring in a statement that “the most important job of a public servant is the willingness to defend the defenseless.”
Added Cruz: “As more Americans come to believe that life is a precious gift from God to be cherished, we must not waver in our defense of it. Without life, there is no liberty; without life, there is no pursuit of happiness.”
Staff writers Anna M. Tinsley and John Gravois contributed to this report, which contains material from The New York Times.
