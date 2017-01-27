Does your dog need to chill out? Play him some Bob Marley, or maybe Air Supply

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg Pause

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:29 Mexico President Peña Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

12:25 Leaked bodycam footage of Fort Worth viral video arrest

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth