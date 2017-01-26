Have a Hatchimal that won’t hatch? There’s a lawsuit for that.

12:25 Leaked bodycam footage of Fort Worth viral video arrest Pause

3:36 Charges dropped against Jacqueline Craig and daughter in viral video; neighbor to be charged with assault

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

3:10 Carroll clamps down North Crowley for Arlington victory

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

0:26 Rockwall chase.mov