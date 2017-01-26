Cousins get life terms in 1973 shotgun slayings of 2 girls

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth Pause

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault

2:26 Mexico president Pena Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch