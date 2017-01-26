The Doomsday Clock advanced again: It's two-and-a-half minutes closer to 'midnight.'

3:00 Women's March in Sacramento draws thousands Pause

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

0:45 Mom found 'better place' to go than Trump's America

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

0:40 Norma McCorvey, formerly "Jane Roe" of Roe v Wade, advocates against abortion

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house

0:54 Analysis: Supreme Court And Abortion