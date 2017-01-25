Remembering all the creepy comments made by broadcaster Brent Musburger about women

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television Pause

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

4:55 Cab driver doesn't recognize passenger, calls Elway greatest QB ever

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:33 Fort Worth City Council votes on aggressive panhandling ordinance

1:34 Mississippi State WR Fred Ross: Not surprised Dak Prescott took 'league by storm'