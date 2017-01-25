Mary Tyler Moore, who changed depiction of women, dies at 80

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story Pause

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:34 Mississippi State WR Fred Ross: Not surprised Dak Prescott took 'league by storm'