This girl will melt your heart singing ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’ with her dad

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story Pause

2:03 Trump calls emails 'biggest' political scandal since Watergate, Clinton claims Trump's disgracing democracy - Election Rewind

1:25 Trump goes to Mexico, doesn't ask them to pay for the wall

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

0:36 Rep. Chris Corley suggests Confederate flag be replaced with a white flag of surrender

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

3:34 Trump to CIA: 'I am 1000 percent with you'

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director