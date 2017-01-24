Trump expected to order border wall construction during DHS visit

0:47 Serial robbery suspect caught on video at Camp Bowie cash store Pause

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

4:23 Commencement highlights: Wisdom and wisecracks for the Class of 2016

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

1:11 Motorcyclist captures brush with death on freeway with helmet cam

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March