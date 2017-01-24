National

January 24, 2017 4:36 PM

Why tweets from the Badlands National Park account are being taken as resistance

By Brian Murphy

Whoever runs the Badlands National Park Twitter account seems to be staging a protest against the Trump administration.

At least that’s how Tuesday’s tweets about climate facts are being taken by others on social media.

The National Park Service was told to stop tweeting by the Trump administration after retweeting a picture comparing the inauguration day crowds from Barack Obama’s inaugural 2009 with Donald Trump’s in 2017, and another tweet that pointed out several policies that were missing form the new White House website.

The account was reactivated the next day, according to The Washington Post.

But on Tuesday, Badlands National Park in South Dakota — which has extensive fossil beds and 244,000 acres of mixed-grass prairie — began tweeting facts about climate change.

The tweets have been deleted.

Golden Gate National Park tweeted a climate message Monday: “2016 was the hottest year on record for the 3rd year in a row” and included a report from NASA and NOAA. It has not been deleted.

What might seem like harmless tweets are being seen as taking a stand against Trump and his administration by other social media users. Trump’s administration removed all references to climate change on its website.

The Trump administration ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to stop posting to social media accounts or blogs, according to the Associated Press.

