What this lawyer did with 'especially vulnerable' immigrants just got him disbarred

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days? Pause

1:12 'El Chapo' gets fingerprinted

0:51 Greg Buckner having fun as Mavs analyst

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:48 Sheriff's Department steps up enforcement on panhandling and loitering

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:26 GoVision provides big screens for Trump inauguration

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say