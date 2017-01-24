‘Murder gives me a high unlike any other’: Teen’s diary leads to 15-year sentence

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days? Pause

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

1:51 Pilot takes down passenger who pushed flight attendant

1:41 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

1:48 Sheriff's Department steps up enforcement on panhandling and loitering

1:25 TCU's Dixon breaks down the loss to Oklahoma State

2:32 Cedar Hill names Arlington Seguin’s Carlos Lynn new football head coach