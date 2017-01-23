Trump fires up English-only debate with missing WhiteHouse.gov Spanish page

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare Pause

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:20 Rock Hill man pleads guilty in 2015 crime spree; prosecutors say he shot wrong man

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

0:59 'Rain came through like a hurricane': Georgia residents describe storm experience

2:39 Sister and brother centenarians party like they're 99

1:41 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)