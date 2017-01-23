Teen wanted revenge after he was hit with a brick, but he killed the wrong person

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare Pause

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:41 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

1:55 Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000, official says

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March