News
Sports
Obituaries
Classifieds
Sign In
Subscribe
Sign In
Subscribe
Customer Service
Customer Service
Press Pass
News
News
Arlington
Crime
Fort Worth
Local
Nation and World
Northeast Tarrant
Politics
Texas
Blogs & Columnists
Bud Kennedy
Crime Time
Sports
Sports
Cowboys
Colleges
Mavericks
Motorsports
Rangers
Stars
TCU
High School Sports
All Sports
Scores & Schedules
Football
Baseball
Softball
Volleyball
Boys Basketball
Girls Basketball
Blogs & Columns
Big Mac Blog
Cowboys Corner
Gil LeBreton
Mac Engel
Politics
Politics
Elections 2016
Business
Business
Aviation
Baker Ahles & Kaskovich
Barnett Shale
Sandra Baker
SkyTalk
Tarrant Business
Technology
The Savvy Consumer
Living
Living
Arts
Family
Food & Drink
Health & Fitness
Indulge
The Keller Magazine
Anniversary announcements
Engagement announcements
Wedding announcements
Blogs & Columns
Dear Abby
Neil Sperry
Social Eyes
Entertainment
Entertainment
DFW.com
Dining
Nightlife
Music
Party Pics
Horoscopes
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Contests
Opinion
Opinion
Editorials
Letters
Submit a letter
Cheers and Jeers
Submit a Cheer or Jeer
Blogs & Columnists
Bob Ray Sanders
Bud Kennedy
Cynthia M. Allen
Jim Witt
Mike Norman
Other Voices
Richard Greene
Community News
Arlington Citizen-Journal
Courier-Journal
HEB News
Keller Citizen
Mansfield News-Mirror
Weatherford Star-Telegram
Obituaries
Today's Obituaries
Obituaries in the News
Submit an Obituary
Weddings
Must Know
Hispanic Heritage
Cancer Awareness
Healthy Lifestyle
Dining, Entertaining
Breast Cancer Awareness
Think Green
Money Matters
All About Pets
Careers and Business
Health and Wellness
How To...
Women Today
Family and Parenting
Easy Living Tips
Lawn and Garden
Giving Back
Men Today
On the Road 1
On the Road 2
Public Notices
Local Deals
Shopping
Grocery Coupons
Local Ads
Cars
Jobs
Moonlighting
Homes
Rentals
Classifieds
La Estrella
Digital Replica Edition
National
January 21, 2017 8:54 PM
Peaceful protest
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Alex Brandon
AP
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
T.J. Kirkpatrick
McClatchy
Julio Cortez
AP
Sait Serkan Gurbuz
AP
John Minchillo
AP
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Lucas Jackson
AP
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
John Minchillo
AP
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Sait Serkan Gurbuz
AP
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
1
of 25
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
Peaceful protest
Signs carried on the Women's March
15 early photos from John Glenn's NASA career
JOHN GLENN: The later years
JOHN GLENN, Space Shuttle Astronaut
JOHN GLENN: United States Senator and Presidential Candidate
'Supermoon' looms large around the world
Photo gallery: Train crashes into NJ station
Trending Stories
Obama says farewell at same moment Trump signs first executive order
Man shot to death inside bar near U.S. 287 in east Fort Worth
Thousands march in Fort Worth and Dallas to promote women’s rights
How to stop robocalls on your home phone and smartphone
Maker space to debut in Walsh development in April
2016 Emmy Awards
Red carpet arrivals at 2016 Emmy Awards
Photos: Pat Summitt Dies: Winningest Coach in College Basketball
Gallery: Mass shooting at Orlando nightclub is worst in U.S. history
The funeral of Muhammad Ali, June 10, 2016 in Louisville, Ky.
Muhammad Ali: A life in photos
Photo gallery: Prince: 1958-2016
Photo gallery: Prince Rogers Nelson, 1958-2016
Photo gallery: A look back at Kobe Bryant through the years
Photo gallery: Merle Haggard, 1937-2016
Looking back on the life of Nancy Reagan
Gallery: Photos from the 88th annual Academy Awards
Photos: On the Oscars' Red Carpet
Photos of Oscar arrivals
Harper Lee in Pictures
Gallery: Washington prepares for Scalia's funeral