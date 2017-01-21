Madonna’s fiery, profanity-laced Women’s March speech shocked some, inspired others

Speaking to the hundreds of thousands of people who showed up for the Women’s March in Washington D.C. on Saturday, pop superstar Madonna didn’t hold back in her criticism of President Donald Trump.
The 58-year-old singer and activist, who strongly supported Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, flatly stated that “good did not win this election, but good will win in the end.
“The revolution starts here. The fight for the right to be free, to be who we are, to be equal. Let’s march together through this darkness, and with each step know that we are not afraid. That we are not alone. That we will not back down.”
Then, as cable networks CNN and MSNBC broadcasted her speech live, Madonna’s rhetoric turned even more controversial.
“To our detractors, that insist that this march will never add up to anything, f--- you,” Madonna said. “F--- you.”
The profanities were uncensored on the air and caused both networks to cut away from the speech immediately, per Rolling Stone. MSNBC later apologized to viewers for the profanity. But the singer was not yet finished.
“Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” Madonna said. “But I know this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair.”
Online, the speech provoked sharp reactions on both sides, with some saying that the singer’s rhetoric violated U.S. law that prohibits threatening bodily harm to the President or Vice President.
Madonna is out there fighting crazy with crazy #WomensMarch— Justin Cook (@JustininCLT) January 21, 2017
"Yes I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House"- Madonna— Connor Barr (@Theonly_Connor) January 21, 2017
Umm what. I didn't know she was an Anarchist. #WomensMarch
Sorry but if I tweeted that I had thought about harming him, I'd be in an American jail right now. Madonna should be also.— Steve (@Mirrors90) January 21, 2017
Others, however, responded by saying Madonna’s words were being taken out of context to discredit her message and pointed to Trump’s own use of profanities on the campaign trail.
Madonna's Speech at the Women's March Was Too Hot for CNN https://t.co/e1rcHmxp8K via @Esquire<3<3<3— Lisa Crozier (@MsCrozier) January 21, 2017
Watching #Madonna speech at #WomensMarch #WomensMarchOnWashington - proud moment.— Jonathan Larkin (@jonnylarkin) January 21, 2017
After all the hateful & rotten things that have come out of Trump's mouth, they're offended by Madonna's F-bomb? Whaat? GTFO!— McKenzie (@SilverCricket9) January 21, 2017
Meanwhile, Madonna went on to perform some of her songs for marchers, though she apparently changed some of the words to include more profanity directed at Trump, per BuzzFeed News.
The Women’s March official Twitter page has made no reference to Madonna’s speech in its posts.
