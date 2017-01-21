AP PHOTOS: Women's marches flood parks, streets worldwide

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks Pause

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

1:49 Thousands march in Fort Worth to promote women’s rights

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

1:58 Crowd marches in Dallas for women's rights

2:03 Whole Foods in Fort Worth spotlights local vendors