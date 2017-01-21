Viral video shows motorcyclist riding on back of car after freeway crash

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people' Pause

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

0:34 New Rangers pitcher Tyson Ross says hello

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration