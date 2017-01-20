Trump inauguration crowd appears relatively small

Donald Trump predicted a record-setting turnout for the inauguration, but indicators point to a much more modest gathering.
Just minutes before the incoming president took the Presidential Oath of Office, the white-looking panels put down to protect the grass along the National Mall revealed large swaths of open space – a stark contrast to the shoulder-to-shoulder crowds that blanketed the National Mall from the U.S. Capitol to past the Washington Monument during both Barack Obama inaugurations.
The Washington Metro Area Transit Authority, which operates the subway, said in a tweet 193,000 had taken the Metro as of 11 a.m., far fewer than the 513,000 who’d ridden by the same hour in 2009. The ridership ahead of George Bush’s inauguration in 2005 was 197,000.
There are many supporters at this checkpoint. It's very quiet compared to the other two we just have just been. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/80e10SGoVr— Shako Liu (@shakofilm) January 20, 2017
As Trump prepared to take the oath, the thousands who flocked to the Mall extended less than half the distance to the Washington Monument.
The Park Service will not release a crowd estimate after Trump's inauguration, but attendees reported short lines at several security gates. Morning commuters to Washington talked of nearly empty train cars on the D.C. subway.
Metro Ridership: As of 11am, 193k trips taken so far today. (11am 1/20/13 = 317k, 11am 1/20/09 = 513k, 11am 1/20/05 = 197k) #wmata— Metro (@wmata) January 20, 2017
There was no official crowd estimate for the Trump inaugural. Obama is widely believed to have set the record for most well attended inauguration when a reported 1.8 million people attended the festivities in 2009. President Bill Clinton was estimated to attract 800,000 people in his first inauguration. President George W. Bush attracted about 300,000.
