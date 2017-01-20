Get health insurance at work? Here’s how ACA repeal could affect you

12:22 The Lil' Wranglers dance live before the Inauguration Parade Pause

1:03 Man claims DeploraBall protesters beat him

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

1:04 “Texas is the greatest state in America.”