0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks Pause

1:03 Man claims DeploraBall protesters beat him

1:04 “Texas is the greatest state in America.”

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

1:26 GoVision provides big screens for Trump inauguration

2:26 The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite

1:20 Mother and daughter going to DC during inauguration

2:24 Police Officer Matt Pearce receives FWPD Medal of Honor