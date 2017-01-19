On eve of inauguration, Trump supporters, opponents clash outside 'DeploraBall'

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history Pause

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:56 Baby needs a new home

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

0:40 Rangers coaches Tony Beasley and Steve Buechele run grounder drills Thursday

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

1:22 Rangers coach Tony Beasley on 'special moment' he learned he beat cancer