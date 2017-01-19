Woman says she had been ‘terrorized’ for days before shooting rock-throwing teen

1:19 Grinch steals gifts, but Arlington officers buy new ones Pause

1:13 Cullen Davis on learning to forgive

2:59 Cullen Davis on meeting with John Farr

1:59 Cullen Davis on the murder victims: 'That's ancient history'

2:37 Cullen Davis recalls the mansion murders

2:07 A Stetson Hat for President Trump

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman's front-row seat to inaugural history

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies