Hollywood filmmakers are under fire after video seems to show animal abuse on set

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality Pause

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

2:12 Trying to meet the growing need for Latino doctors in California

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

2:26 The Impossible Burger: A cardiologist, a vegan and a butcher all take a bite

1:26 GoVision provides big screens for Trump inauguration

0:42 Ivan 'Pudge' Rodriguez talks Hall of Fame

0:46 Neighbor watches police staging in Little Elm