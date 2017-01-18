City councilor says he no longer has to be politically correct, pinches woman’s groin, police say

A political argument in Greenwich, Connecticut, escalated to charges of sexual assault last month, according to local media reports.
Sometime around Dec. 9, 2016, Christopher von Keyserling, a member of Greenwich’s Represenative Town Meeting, was in a city-owned building when he encountered a 57-year-old woman, according to the Greenwich Daily Voice.
The two began to argue about politics, according to police records obtained by the Greenwich Time and posted online by Snopes, with the woman, who was not identified, telling von Keyserling that it was a “new world and you need to educate your fellow politicians.”
“I love this new world, I no longer have to be politically correct,” von Keyserling replied, according to the police records.
After arguing further, von Keyserling told the woman she was “nothing but a lazy, bloodsucking union employee.” The woman responded with an expletive before walking away.
According to the police document, von Keyserling followed the woman to her office, where she told him she did not want to speak with him. He said he was waiting to speak with her co-worker, who was not present at the time.
When the co-worker did arrive, she told von Keyserling she did not have time to speak with him and left the office. The victim, who told police she did not want to remain in the same room with von Keyserling, got up to leave the office and passed him.
“As she did so, he reached between her legs from behind and pinched her groin area,” the police record reads. Several subsequent media reports have said von Keyserling either pinched her bottom or her groin.
The victim then told von Keyserling that she would hit him if he ever touched her again. He allegedly responded by saying that “it would be your word against mine and nobody will believe you.”
The victim reported the incident to the town’s human resources department and initially said she did not want to pursue a criminal complaint against von Keyserling, per the police document. Later, however, she said she learned he has acted in a similar way with other town employees who are women and has claimed the incident between them was a joke. After that, she decided to move forward with a criminal complaint.
According to the Greenwich Time, von Keyserling was arrested on charges of fourth-degree sexual assault and was later released on $2,500 bond. His lawyer echoed his claims that the incident was meant in a joking manner, according to the Greenwich Time.
“There was a playful gesture, in front of witnesses. It was too trivial to be considered anything of significance. To call it a sexual assault is not based in reality,” Phil Russell, his lawyer said. Russell also said von Keyserling will enter a plea of not guilty to the charge, which is a Class A msdemeanor and is punishable by up to a year in prison and a maximum fine of $2,000 in Connecticut.
In a statement given to police, a human resources employee for the town of Greenwich recalled a meeting with von Keyserling after he was advised by the department to stay away from the victim. In that meeting, von Keyserling asked if the instructions were “about the little pinch I gave,” according to arrest warrant application.
The police have also obtained surveillance footage of the incident and determined that while it is unclear where von Keyserling’s hand was at the moment the woman walked by him, the rest of the events are consistent with the woman’s statements, per the Greenwich Time.
Von Keyserling has been identified as a Republican by several news organizations, but he has not held any positions outside of his one on the Representative Town Meeting, per Snopes. He holds one of 230 seats on the council and has been part of the organization since at least 2005, according to town documents.
The incident has been compared by some to comments made by President-elect Donald Trump, who in a 2005 recording revealed in October by the Washington Post bragged about being able to grab woman by their genitals because of his fame.
Comments