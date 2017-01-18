Supreme Court appears of two minds on whether trademark rejection limits free speech

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference Pause

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

1:15 "There really is a God," crash survivor says

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:26 GoVision provides big screens for Trump inauguration

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

0:28 Officer killed responding to report of man with a gun in Little Elm

1:10 American Airlines new premium economy