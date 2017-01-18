American Airlines flight attendants are getting sick. Why?

1:46 Hurst couple will go to inauguration Pause

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

1:19 George H.W. Bush honored with Presidential Medal Of Freedom (2010)

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:12 Trying to meet the growing need for Latino doctors in California

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

3:18 Suspect caught on video using dead woman's credit card, police say

0:37 Goat talk with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg