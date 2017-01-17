Trump says low approval ratings are rigged

9:09 Woman finds 250-pound alligator swimming in her pool Pause

0:25 Alligator found parked in Texas garage

3:13 Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child

2:04 Burglar caught on video coming through the ceiling of Folsom restaurant

1:16 Pastor who prayed for Orlando shooting victims to die targeted by protesters

1:33 Donald Trump holds first post-election press conference

1:22 Nolan Catholic girls soccer shuts out John Paul

9:37 Titletown, TX, episode 2: The Beast Comes East

3:59 Packers beat Cowboys 34-31 to reach NFC title game