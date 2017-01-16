National

January 16, 2017 2:28 PM

Watch: Monstrous alligator stolls across nature path in Florida

By Tom Uhler

uhler@star-telegram.com

We like to brag about how things are bigger and better in Texas, but we’ve got to hand it to Florida on this one:

A monstrous alligator was captured on video at the Circle B Bar Reserve outside Lakeland in southwest Florida by Kim Joiner and posted on the Lakeland PD Facebook page with the caption: “Who Says Dinosaurs Are Extinct?”

"I love Circle B. Nature at its best," Joiner wrote in her post.

The video shows four people capturing the moment at uncomfortably close quarters.

Naturally, it’s gone viral. The video had 79,000-plus views and more than 1,940 shares on Facebook as of Monday afternoon.

The first question that comes to mind: Is it real?

 
 
 

"No photoshop," Joiner said on Facebook, according to Fox 13 News in Tampa. "He was the biggest gator I have seen out there. I have been going out there for years too," she said.

Maybe. Maybe it’s a figment of our imagination:

 
 

We’ve crossed paths with a few gators in these parts, but nothing like this one. In fact, if it’s all the same to you, Florida, you’re welcome to keep this one if it’s real and any relatives, too.

Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh

YOU MIGHT ALSO BE INTERESTED IN THESE VIDEOS:

Alligator found parked in Texas garage

Fulshear Police Department removed an alligator from a Cross Creek Ranch garage with the help of a wrangler. The department later posted video of the removal on Facebook, saying the alligator wasn't hurt and that she will be released to an alligator farm

Fulshear Police Department

Woman finds 250-pound alligator swimming in her pool

Temple Terrace, Fla. resident Elizabeth Foster recently found an alligator swimming in her pool. With the help of a trapper, the alligator—dubbed "Loch Ness" by Foster—was safely removed from her property two hours later. CREDIT: Courtesy Elizabeth Foster

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

View more video

Nation & World Videos