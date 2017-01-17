National park visits hits record high for 3rd straight year

0:49 Body discovered along Washington Park Boulevard in Washington Park Pause

3:13 Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child

1:38 Washington Park police chief speaks at press conference

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:13 Cops spend 3 days, friends spend 6 minutes and find body

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

3:59 Packers beat Cowboys 34-31 to reach NFC title game

1:22 Nolan Catholic girls soccer shuts out John Paul