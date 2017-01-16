How spitting flies can mislead investigators trying to solve a murder

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you Pause

2:58 How coins are made

1:38 The last of the circus elephants

2:09 High-end bong brand sues local smoke shops over knockoffs

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

2:47 Mac Attack from another depressing Cowboys loss

3:59 Packers beat Cowboys 34-31 to reach NFC title game

0:57 Cowboys Tight End Jason Witten After Loss to Packers: "There's a shelf life for everybody."

0:48 Cowbows CB Morris Claiborne: "We just fought."