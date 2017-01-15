More and more young troops are facing a ‘devastating’ life without sex

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide Pause

1:38 The last of the circus elephants

0:43 Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

2:25 Royals sign 6-year-old cancer survivor to contract as part of Make-A-Wish

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:16 Seth Curry Getting Valuable Playing Time

0:39 Watch Ezekiel Elliott surprise attack Dak Prescott in Cowboys locker room

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

1:44 Stock Show weather doesn’t deter crowd at All Western Parade