Discharged injured vet with an infant is moved to tears by donated home

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you Pause

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

1:38 The last of the circus elephants

1:34 5 Cubans turn themselves in at U.S.-Mexico border

1:16 Seth Curry Getting Valuable Playing Time

1:44 Stock Show weather doesn’t deter crowd at All Western Parade

1:26 Fort Worth Stock Show All Western Parade

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

2:40 Clarence and Charean offer predictions for Cowboys-Packers game