With no action heroes, Madoff movie landed at HBO

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health Pause

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

2:44 Building a house from scratch is not easy, even with love for DIY

2:39 Witness describes scene following three-vehicle wreck in Dallas

1:44 Stock Show weather doesn’t deter crowd at All Western Parade

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

3:04 Charean and Chill discuss Zeke's fender bender and the Cowboys chances vs Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers

2:40 Clarence and Charean offer predictions for Cowboys-Packers game