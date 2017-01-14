Fast food employee accused of putting menstrual blood on a customer’s burger

The Mississippi State Department of Health, the Columbus, Mississippi police department and Jack’s Family Restaurant, Inc. have all been investigating an alleged food contamination incident with particularly disturbing details.
According to a Facebook post that quickly went viral, the mother of a former Jack’s employee in Columbus alleged that another fast food worker put menstrual blood on a hamburger and licked the cheese that went on it before serving the meal to a customer last Saturday.
Per The Commercial Dispatch, Tabatha Hollins of New Hope said her 16-year-old daughter used to work at one of the restaurant’s 130 or so locations across the South. When she saw the other employee put her bodily fluids on the burger, she spoke to one of the manager’s on duty, who served the food anyway, Hollins claims.
After calling the company’s corporate offices, Hollins’s daughter was fired for making “false reports,” according to Hollins’s Facebook post. In a statement to WJTV, Jack’s Family Restaurant said the employee who allegedly contaminated the food was “terminated several days ago for unrelated reasons and no longer works for us. At the time of her dismissal Jack’s was not aware of these allegations.”
Hollins included an audio recording in her Facebook post that she claims contains a conversation between her daughter and the employee in which the employee seems to admit to deliberately contaminating the food, per The Dispatch.
That Facebook post quickly drew shock and outrage on social media, and led to both the state department of health and the fast food chain to announce investigations.
“Wednesday morning, we became aware of some Facebook chatter about an alleged incident," department of health Director of Communications Liz Sharlot told The Dispatch. “It was enough of a concern for us that we sent out an investigator to the restaurant to begin investigating what we considered an alleged incident of intentional contamination.”
According to WJTV, the restaurant passed the inspection and referred the matter to the city of Columbus. On Friday, the city’s police department announced that it was launching a criminal investigation after consulting with the mayor.
“There has been a lot of information on this case out in social media already,” police chief Oscar Lewis told WCBI. “We have had to sift through to determine what was fact and what was not. At this point, we know enough to open an official case and that is what we are doing today.”
Lewis also said in a statement that the police have been in contact with the person who allegedly received the tainted hamburger. However, the department did not offer any possible explanations for why the employee may have done it.
Jack’s, which is concentrated in the southeast, announced it was also launching its own inquiry into the situation.
“At Jack’s, we take these allegations very seriously and are working to determine the validity of these claims. Additionally, we are committed to taking further action if appropriate,” the company’s statement read.
The Commercial Dispatch reports that Jack's last received an A rating from the Mississippi Department of Health for a 2015 health inspection.
