Angry Key West woman really had to pee. Now she is charged with her second felony in a month.

Katerina Devlin couldn’t hold it any longer, police say.
Devlin, 37, of Big Coppitt Key was arrested Wednesday after urinating in a parking lot, then driving her car almost into a man after arguing with city employees over which bathrooms she could use at the downtown seaport, according to Key West police.
She faces charges of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, along with misdemeanor counts of battery, criminal mischief and relieving herself in public, “all stemming from her wanting to use a private bathroom,” police spokeswoman Alyson Crean said. Friday, Devlin remained at the county jail on Stock Island on $29,500 bond.
The ruckus started at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday when Devlin tried to access private marina bathrooms at Land’s End Village, 241 Margaret St., and city public works employees directed her to the public stalls.
Devlin blew up, screaming at the city workers, and then pulled down her leggings and relieved herself in the parking lot, witnesses told police. A woman called police after she saw the urinating.
Erilen Etienne, 66, was emptying trash cans as part of a public works job and crossing the parking lot when he said Devlin drove her black Jeep Liberty directly at him, nearly pinning him to a parked van.
Devlin got out of the Jeep and accosted Etienne. She “told him he was lucky she did not kill him,” he told police, and then grabbed his cell phone and threw it to the ground. She then back into the Jeep and drove away.
But Devlin drives a memorable vehicle — a large, pink stuffed animal is affixed to the rear tire cover. Security camera footage and witnesses helped detectives track down Devlin, who was arrested the next day without incident.
This is the second criminal case in a two-week span in which police say Devlin used her car as a weapon. She was arrested Dec. 30 on suspicion of the same felony charge for allegedly trying to run down a man on Flagler Avenue, police said. Court records show that case is pending before Judge Wayne Miller. Devlin posted a $5,000 surety bond Jan. 6 and is due in court Jan. 25 for arraignment.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
