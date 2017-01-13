Security force for Trump’s inauguration contemplates truck attacks, dirty bombs

1:57 First F-35 for Japan Pause

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

0:38 Vintage Packard pulled from lagoon at Concours

1:26 GoVision provides big screens for Trump inauguration

2:40 Clarence and Charean offer predictions for Cowboys-Packers game

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:01 Fuel City opening in Haltom City

1:26 Fort Worth Stock Show All Western Parade

1:33 Dungeons and Dragons are alive and well in Arlington